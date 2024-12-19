Left Menu

BOJ Under Pressure: Amid Yen Decline, Decision on Rate Hikes Looms

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has maintained its short-term interest rate at 0.25% amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. economic policies. However, there was one dissenting vote advocating for a rate increase. With the yen declining and inflation concerns rising, the BOJ considers gradual rate hikes into early 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:26 IST
BOJ Under Pressure: Amid Yen Decline, Decision on Rate Hikes Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a keenly anticipated move, the Bank of Japan decided to keep its interest rate steady at 0.25% during a board meeting, reflecting caution in light of the current global economic climate. The nine-member board's decision was almost unanimous, with just one member proposing a hike to curb inflation risks.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda acknowledged the presence of emerging risks tied to potential trade policy changes under U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. The stability of the real interest rate and the future trajectory of monetary policy are contingent upon detailed economic data analyses, Governor Ueda confirmed at a subsequent press conference.

Markets are now closely watching the yen's performance, which fell to a one-month low against the dollar, alongside anticipation around BOJ's next interest rate decision. With inflationary pressures mounting due to the yen's weakness, investors are speculating on a possible rate hike as early as the beginning of 2025, fueled by the Federal Reserve's recent hawkish stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024