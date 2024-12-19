Fed's Caution Sends Ripples Through Emerging Markets

Emerging market assets suffered a setback as signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested fewer rate cuts in the coming year. Stocks across the globe tumbled, and the dollar strengthened against most emerging market currencies.

While the Fed reduced borrowing costs by 25 basis points, Chair Jerome Powell stated that further rate reductions would depend on advancements in tackling inflation. The Federal Reserve's projections now indicate only two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the end of 2025.

This revised outlook poses challenges for emerging market assets, with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rising. These developments are expected to hinder the attraction of riskier EM investments and potentially drive foreign capital out of these markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)