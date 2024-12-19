Left Menu

Fed's Caution Sends Ripples Through Emerging Markets

Emerging market assets tumbled after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled fewer rate cuts ahead. The global market reacted with falling stocks and a rising dollar. This change impacts investment in emerging markets, risks weakening EM currencies, and adds challenges for EM central banks adjusting their policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:44 IST
Fed's Caution Sends Ripples Through Emerging Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market assets suffered a setback as signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested fewer rate cuts in the coming year. Stocks across the globe tumbled, and the dollar strengthened against most emerging market currencies.

While the Fed reduced borrowing costs by 25 basis points, Chair Jerome Powell stated that further rate reductions would depend on advancements in tackling inflation. The Federal Reserve's projections now indicate only two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the end of 2025.

This revised outlook poses challenges for emerging market assets, with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rising. These developments are expected to hinder the attraction of riskier EM investments and potentially drive foreign capital out of these markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024