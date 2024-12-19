New Air Route to Boost Chhattisgarh's Regional Connectivity
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a new flight service connecting Raipur, Ambikapur, and Bilaspur, marking a significant step in regional connectivity. Operated by FlyBig Airlines, the service aims to boost tourism and economic activities, while offering affordable air travel starting at Rs 999.
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, inaugurated a new air service connecting the cities of Raipur, Ambikapur, and Bilaspur, describing it as a symbol of regional connectivity growth.
FlyBig Airlines' Twin Otter aircraft, featuring 19 seats, is set to serve this route, facilitating affordable air travel for the general public with fares starting at Rs 999.
The initiative is expected to enhance tourism and economic activities, with significant investments in airport infrastructure, as the state plans further connections to major cities in the coming years.
