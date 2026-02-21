Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit
The Youth Congress protests during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi have drawn criticism from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who warned that such actions damage India's global image. Tamang emphasized that national interest should prevail over partisan politics, as India hosts this significant international event.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has voiced strong disapproval of protests by Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, warning that such activities could harm India's global standing during a time of significant international attention.
Tamang, in a social media post, expressed his concerns over the potential impact on India's reputation, criticizing the behavior as neither responsible nor acceptable. He highlighted that the Global AI Summit is an opportunity to showcase India's advancements in innovation and technology.
Despite the dramatic 'shirtless protest' staged by Youth Congress workers, which resulted in their removal by security, Tamang insists that national interests should supersede partisan politics during such important global platforms.
