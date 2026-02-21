Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

The Youth Congress protests during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi have drawn criticism from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who warned that such actions damage India's global image. Tamang emphasized that national interest should prevail over partisan politics, as India hosts this significant international event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has voiced strong disapproval of protests by Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, warning that such activities could harm India's global standing during a time of significant international attention.

Tamang, in a social media post, expressed his concerns over the potential impact on India's reputation, criticizing the behavior as neither responsible nor acceptable. He highlighted that the Global AI Summit is an opportunity to showcase India's advancements in innovation and technology.

Despite the dramatic 'shirtless protest' staged by Youth Congress workers, which resulted in their removal by security, Tamang insists that national interests should supersede partisan politics during such important global platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

