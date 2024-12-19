Tourism in Turmoil: Cuba's Sector Faces Unprecedented Challenges

Cuba's tourism industry finds itself grappling with a severe downturn as power outages and shortages threaten to cripple the once-burgeoning sector. The island, known for its nostalgic allure, is now struggling to attract the attention of international tourists, according to recent statements from officials.

Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia revealed a shortfall of almost one million visitors compared to the target, with numbers remaining starkly below pre-pandemic levels. This decline marks a stalled recovery and echoes sentiments from experts who warn of grim prospects ahead.

As Cuba's challenges mount, Canadian and German governments advise caution, prompting companies like Sunwing and Condor Airline to adjust operations. The tourism ministry, however, remains optimistic, pledging to manage adversities while battling a growing list of travel warnings.

