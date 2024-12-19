Left Menu

Bihar Emerging as India's Next Industrial Hub: A New Era of Investment

Bihar is transforming into an industrial hub, with new policies to attract investments. Secretary Bandana Preyashi announced sector-specific policies and land acquisition plans. The state focuses on infrastructure, incentives, and empowering women, aiming to bolster startups, MSMEs, and sustainable industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:22 IST
Bihar is on the cusp of a massive transformation, positioning itself as India's emerging industrial hub. At the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Department of Industries, outlined the state's strategic initiatives to attract substantial investment.

Preyashi announced that the government will introduce five new sector-specific policies to lure businesses into setting up manufacturing bases in Bihar. These policies will complement existing ones aimed at promoting industry, startups, and exports. The state's land acquisition strategy involves creating a land bank of over 3,000 acres and offering Plug & Play Sheds.

The summit emphasized Bihar's commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing law and order challenges under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. The state aims to simplify financial processes, foster a conducive industrial ecosystem, and empower women in the workforce, marking a significant leap towards economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

