Canon and Copy Cat Group Showcase Cutting-Edge Printing Solutions at 9th Print Pack Sign Expo in Kenya

Canon Central & North Africa, in partnership with Copy Cat Group, recently made a resounding impact at the 9th Print Pack Sign Expo in Kenya. The event served as a powerful platform to showcase Canon's innovative printing solutions while emphasizing its commitment to the growth and transformation of East Africa's printing industry.

Canon's booth featured three specialized zones that highlighted the company’s versatility across key industry sectors:

1. Commercial Print Zone

The spotlight was on the V700 and V1000 printers, designed to cater to high-volume production needs. These models deliver exceptional color accuracy, printing 70 to 100 pages per minute, making them ideal for producing marketing materials such as brochures, postcards, and booklets.

2. Packaging Zone

The V1350 printer demonstrated its prowess in the packaging industry. With the capacity to print 135 A4 pages per minute, this digital press is perfect for creating high-quality folding cartons, labels, and flexible packaging materials. Its on-demand capabilities enable businesses to respond swiftly to market changes while optimizing costs.

3. Interior Décor and CAD Zone

Canon's Colorado M series and TM350 were the stars here, demonstrating their capabilities in interior décor and technical drawings. The Colorado printer delivers stunning large-format prints for wallpapers and custom interiors, while the TM350 ensures precision in architectural and technical designs.

Empowering Interior Décor

Interior decorating took center stage at the expo, with Canon showcasing how its digital printing solutions inspire creativity and innovation in transforming spaces. The high productivity of the Colorado M series and the photo-quality output of the imagePROGRAF series provided visitors with a glimpse of the limitless possibilities in this field.

Customer Engagement Through Innovation

Visitors to the Canon booth experienced live demonstrations and interacted with the latest technologies. Print samples, including packaging materials, brochures, and labels, highlighted Canon's versatility across applications. This hands-on approach allowed attendees to envision the transformative impact of Canon’s solutions on their businesses.

Strategic Partnership Driving Growth

Canon’s collaboration with Copy Cat Group proved instrumental in making the event a success. The partnership not only underscored their shared vision of advancing the region's printing capabilities but also demonstrated how their combined expertise is shaping the industry's future.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, emphasized the importance of this collaboration:

“Our participation in Print & Pack Kenya 2024, in collaboration with Copy Cat Group, showcased our commitment to the East African market. By leveraging Copy Cat's strong regional presence and our advanced imaging technology, we provided customers with tailored solutions that drive growth and efficiency.”

Vishal Patel, Managing Director of Copy Cat Group, echoed this sentiment:

“Our partnership with Canon reflects our shared vision of bringing cutting-edge printing technologies to Kenya and East Africa. Together, we are equipped to meet the diverse needs of our customers and contribute to the industry’s growth.”

Strengthening the Printing Industry in East Africa

The 9th Print Pack Sign Expo highlighted Canon's role as a leader in innovation and its ability to cater to diverse sectors, from commercial printing to interior décor. The event also reinforced Canon's dedication to driving East Africa's digital transformation journey, establishing it as a trusted partner in the region's evolving printing landscape.