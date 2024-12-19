Left Menu

Airport Braces Itself: Simulated Bomb Threat Drill at CCSIA

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport conducted a simulated bomb threat evacuation drill to test its disaster response capabilities. The exercise included coordination with multiple stakeholders such as airlines, CISF, police, hospitals, and fire brigade, highlighting the airport's preparedness in managing crisis situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:25 IST
Airport Braces Itself: Simulated Bomb Threat Drill at CCSIA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) executed a simulated bomb threat evacuation drill on Thursday at its integrated Terminal 3, testing its disaster response system's efficiency.

This drill aimed to ensure the effective coordination between the airport and various stakeholders, including airlines, CISF, police, hospitals, and fire brigade during potential crisis scenarios.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, part of the Adani Group, CCSIA affirmed its commitment to safety and preparedness through this comprehensive exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024