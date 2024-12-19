Airport Braces Itself: Simulated Bomb Threat Drill at CCSIA

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) executed a simulated bomb threat evacuation drill on Thursday at its integrated Terminal 3, testing its disaster response system's efficiency.

This drill aimed to ensure the effective coordination between the airport and various stakeholders, including airlines, CISF, police, hospitals, and fire brigade during potential crisis scenarios.

Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, part of the Adani Group, CCSIA affirmed its commitment to safety and preparedness through this comprehensive exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)