Left Menu

BT Triumphs in £1.3 Billion Fixed-Line Pricing Lawsuit

BT won a lawsuit over alleged overcharging of fixed telephone line customers, as the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled prices were not unfair. Justin Le Patourel, representing 3.7 million customers, expressed disappointment and is considering an appeal. BT shares initially rose despite the claims of market abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:02 IST
BT Triumphs in £1.3 Billion Fixed-Line Pricing Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BT emerged victorious on Thursday in a lawsuit involving claims that the telecom giant overcharged millions of users for fixed telephone lines.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal in London found that BT's pricing was not unfair and did not violate competitive standards. BT stated its commitment to customers and welcomed the decision.

The class-action lawsuit, led by Justin Le Patourel for around 3.7 million customers, has been rejected, though an appeal may be forthcoming. Following the ruling, BT's shares showed initial growth, reflecting investor confidence despite accusations of exploiting older, less tech-savvy customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024