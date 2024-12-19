BT Triumphs in £1.3 Billion Fixed-Line Pricing Lawsuit

BT emerged victorious on Thursday in a lawsuit involving claims that the telecom giant overcharged millions of users for fixed telephone lines.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal in London found that BT's pricing was not unfair and did not violate competitive standards. BT stated its commitment to customers and welcomed the decision.

The class-action lawsuit, led by Justin Le Patourel for around 3.7 million customers, has been rejected, though an appeal may be forthcoming. Following the ruling, BT's shares showed initial growth, reflecting investor confidence despite accusations of exploiting older, less tech-savvy customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)