Bryson DeChambeau's Quest for the Perfect Driver at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is on the hunt for the ideal driver head as he prepares for this week's Masters tournament. Renowned for his analytical approach, DeChambeau is closely measuring his equipment to fit his dynamic play style.

Despite his quest for the perfect club, DeChambeau admits learning to harness his nerves is equally crucial. The 31-year-old American, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, reflects on past challenges in controlling nervousness and continues to refine this skill.

DeChambeau advises younger golfers to practice diligently and develop breathing techniques to manage nerves. Facing one's fears on the course is important, he says, with skill development and self-control being key components for success.

