Trump's Tariff Triumph: A $2 Billion Daily Boost

In a bold statement at a White House event on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States is currently collecting $2 billion daily from tariffs. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to support this claim.

Since assuming office in January, Trump has implemented a range of tariffs on several countries. These measures are aimed at reshaping the global trade landscape and bolstering the U.S. economy.

The administration's tariff strategy has sparked significant debate among economists and international trade partners, highlighting varying perspectives on its long-term impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)