Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Triumph: A $2 Billion Daily Boost

President Donald Trump claimed that U.S. tariffs are generating $2 billion daily revenue. He shared this assertion at a White House event, offering no further details. Since January, the Trump administration has enacted various tariffs on international trade, affecting global economic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 02:03 IST
Trump's Tariff Triumph: A $2 Billion Daily Boost
Tariffs
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement at a White House event on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States is currently collecting $2 billion daily from tariffs. However, he did not provide further details or evidence to support this claim.

Since assuming office in January, Trump has implemented a range of tariffs on several countries. These measures are aimed at reshaping the global trade landscape and bolstering the U.S. economy.

The administration's tariff strategy has sparked significant debate among economists and international trade partners, highlighting varying perspectives on its long-term impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025