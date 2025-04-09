FAA's Air Traffic Chief Retires Amid Safety Concerns

Tim Arel, the veteran chief operating officer of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Air Traffic Organization, has announced his retirement after a distinguished 35-year career. Arel plans to participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation's voluntary deferred retirement program, sources confirmed to Reuters.

This leadership change occurs amidst heightened scrutiny over the FAA's handling of safety protocols. Recent incidents, particularly the fatal collision on January 29 involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, have spotlighted concerns about air traffic management.

The collision raised serious questions about why the FAA did not adequately address warnings regarding potential dangers before the tragedy, which claimed 67 lives. The aviation sector now faces calls for increased oversight and safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

