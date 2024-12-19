Left Menu

Pioneering Platform Achieves ISO Certification for Tracking Carbon Emissions

The Transport Corporation of India, in collaboration with IIM Bangalore, received ISO 14083 certification for its digital tool, TEMT, which tracks greenhouse gas emissions from freight. This platform aids organizations in quantifying and reducing emissions, aligning with sustainability goals for the transportation sector, significant for carbon emissions in India.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:28 IST
The Transport Corporation of India (TCI) announced on Thursday that its laboratory, created in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has achieved ISO certification for a digital tool designed to track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab at IIMB is the first in India to secure ISO 14083 certification. This was awarded for their innovative digital platform, the Transportation Emissions Measurement Tool (TEMT), according to a company statement.

The certification highlights the tool's capacity to accurately measure and report GHG emissions from freight activities, aiding organizations in meeting regulations and sustainability targets.

TEMT serves as a comprehensive online tool for assessing emissions from all transportation modes. In India, the transportation sector contributes around 14% of total GHG emissions, with freight responsible for nearly 40% within this category. TCI states that TEMT, with its certified emissions factors, facilitates accurate emissions reporting, paving the way for efficient reduction strategies.

ISO 14083, established by the International Organization for Standardization, sets a global standard for measuring GHG emissions from transport. Within IIMB, the TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab engages in research topics such as transportation decarbonization and the circular economy, publishing materials on sustainable supply chain management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

