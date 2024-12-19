GCPL Shines on Global Sustainability Stage

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has achieved significant recognition by securing a position among the top three FMCG companies worldwide on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates corporate sustainability, focusing on companies' performance across economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

GCPL emerged with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in its category, after a thorough assessment by S&P Global of over 13,000 companies. Reacting to the accolade, MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati expressed pride in the company's global recognition for sustainability, which is central to GCPL's mission of bringing health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)