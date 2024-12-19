Left Menu

GCPL Shines on Global Sustainability Stage

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has been ranked among the top three global FMCG companies on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024, showcasing its commitment to economic, environmental, and social responsibility. GCPL earned the top score among Indian firms and second highest globally in its category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:05 IST
GCPL Shines on Global Sustainability Stage
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has achieved significant recognition by securing a position among the top three FMCG companies worldwide on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2024.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates corporate sustainability, focusing on companies' performance across economic, environmental, and social responsibility criteria.

GCPL emerged with the highest score among Indian FMCG companies and the second highest globally in its category, after a thorough assessment by S&P Global of over 13,000 companies. Reacting to the accolade, MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati expressed pride in the company's global recognition for sustainability, which is central to GCPL's mission of bringing health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024