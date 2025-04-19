Left Menu

France Invites Global Researchers Amid US Funding Cuts

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on scientists worldwide to relocate to France or Europe, citing cuts to U.S. university funding under President Trump. France has launched a platform to host researchers, reinforcing its dedication to scientific exploration and academic freedom.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a bold move to attract global scientific talent, French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to researchers worldwide to make France or Europe their new base. His announcement comes on the heels of significant funding cuts in the United States under President Donald Trump's administration, which have left many scientists in uncertainty.

Macron highlighted France's commitment to research, innovation, and science as integral elements for progress. He urged researchers to consider relocating to France or Europe, arguing that these regions stand by academic freedom in stark contrast to recent U.S. policy shifts.

The French National Research Agency (ANR) has launched the "Choose France for Science" platform to facilitate this transition. The initiative aims to provide co-funding for universities and research bodies to welcome international scientists, focusing on fields such as health research, climate change, and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

