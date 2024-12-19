Left Menu

Carraro India Ltd Prepares for IPO with Rs 375 Crore from Anchor Investors

Carraro India Ltd, a maker of transmission systems, has raised Rs 375 crore from anchor investors in advance of its IPO. This offering is purely an offer for sale, comprising shares worth Rs 1,250 crore, and will run from December 20 to December 24, 2024.

On Thursday, Carraro India Ltd, known for producing transmission systems for off-highway and agricultural equipment, announced securing Rs 375 crore from anchor investors prior to its IPO's public offering.

Key investors include Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, HSBC MF, UTI MF, and several insurance firms, with shares priced at the upper end of the Rs 668-704 range.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Carraro International SE, scheduled from December 20 to December 24, 2024, with proceeds going directly to the selling shareholder.

