Wall Street Rebounds Amid Fed's Interest Rate Strategy

Wall Street saw a recovery on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields continued their ascent, following a sharp sell-off triggered by the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy outlook. The Fed's signal of a slower approach to rate cuts has prompted mixed reactions among investors.

Meanwhile, an upward revision of the U.S. GDP, alongside surprising data in existing home sales, highlighted the economy's resilience, leading the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to post gains. Despite these positive signs, European stocks took a hit, reflecting investor apprehension towards riskier assets.

In currency markets, the dollar's initial gains wavered, while gold rebounded, reacting inversely to the dollar's performance. Cryptocurrency markets saw minor recoveries after a previous dip, and oil prices were influenced by opposing factors, including U.S. inventory levels and Fed rate expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)