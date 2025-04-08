China Backs Sovereign Wealth Fund's Stock Market Support

In a significant move on Tuesday, China's central bank announced its support for Central Huijin Investment, a sovereign wealth fund, as it increases its investments in stock market index funds.

The People's Bank of China stated it would offer re-lending support to Central Huijin Investment, a subsidiary of China Investment Corp, to ensure the capital market's smooth operation if required.

Earlier, on Monday, Huijin stepped in to shore up domestic stocks which had suffered due to the ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariffs.

