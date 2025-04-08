Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Bounce Back Amidst Trade Tensions

Indian stock markets rebounded on Tuesday after a significant drop on Monday due to U.S. tariffs on India. The BSE Sensex rose by 1.63% and the NSE Nifty 50 by 1.74%, led by strong sectoral performance. Experts remain cautious over ongoing global trade challenges impacting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Indian stock indices opened on a higher note following a steep plunge the previous day. The BSE Sensex climbed 1,193.10 points, or 1.63%, to reach 74,331.00, while the NSE Nifty 50 increased by 385.50 points, or 1.74%, standing at 22,547.10 at the opening bell.

Investor sentiment appeared robust, as all sectoral indices started in green just a day after markets slumped due to tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration. Major gainers on the NSE included Titan Company, Tata Steel, and Hindalco Industries, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices also rising by 2% each on the BSE.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, indicated that the Nifty's significant recovery was a positive signal. Despite Monday's substantial fall in Indian stocks amid tariff concerns impacting global trade, investors remain wary about prolonged effects on economic growth. As markets face volatility, upcoming global data and earnings reports will be central to their direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

