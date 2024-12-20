FAA to Temporarily Ban Drones Over New York's Critical Infrastructure

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to temporarily ban drone flights over critical infrastructure sites in New York, responding to public concerns. Governor Kathy Hochul disclosed this action on Thursday night.

Governor Hochul revealed that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured her of the FAA's planned temporary flight restrictions. This measure is only precautionary, she emphasized.

Governor Hochul stressed that there is no immediate threat to the critical infrastructures but that the decision is aimed at preventing potential risks.

