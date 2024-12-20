Left Menu

FAA to Temporarily Ban Drones Over New York's Critical Infrastructure

The FAA plans to impose temporary drone flight restrictions over critical infrastructure in New York to address public concern. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the precautionary measure after discussions with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, clarifying there's no current threat to these sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 07:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 07:03 IST
FAA to Temporarily Ban Drones Over New York's Critical Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to temporarily ban drone flights over critical infrastructure sites in New York, responding to public concerns. Governor Kathy Hochul disclosed this action on Thursday night.

Governor Hochul revealed that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured her of the FAA's planned temporary flight restrictions. This measure is only precautionary, she emphasized.

Governor Hochul stressed that there is no immediate threat to the critical infrastructures but that the decision is aimed at preventing potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024