Kerala Challenges Electoral Roll Errors, Seeks Deadline Extension

Kerala has raised a serious alarm with India's Election Commission, warning that errors in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may lead to the unjust exclusion of approximately 25 lakh voters. The state cites significant mistakes in the revision process and requests an extension for enumeration form submission.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala's Chief Secretary highlighted that numerous voters have been incorrectly categorized under labels such as 'Absent/Untraceable,' 'Permanently Shifted,' and 'Death.' This, the letter warns, threatens to disenfranchise a substantial number of eligible voters, including prominent residents and politicians.

The letter also notes discrepancies in distributing enumeration forms, inadequate voter mapping, and missing entries from the 2021 election rolls. Kerala is urging the Commission to delay the deadline by two weeks to ensure an accurate and inclusive voter registry, crucial for the integrity of upcoming elections.

