Left Menu

Malaysia Reopens MH370 Case: Ocean Infinity to Lead New Search

Malaysia plans to resume the hunt for MH370, the missing Malaysia Airlines flight, which vanished in 2014. The search, led by Ocean Infinity, will cover a new area in the Indian Ocean over 18 months. The no-find-no-fee arrangement ensures payment only if substantial wreckage is found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:08 IST
Malaysia Reopens MH370 Case: Ocean Infinity to Lead New Search

Malaysia has announced the resumption of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke. The decision comes over a decade after the aircraft vanished, resulting in one of aviation's most perplexing mysteries.

The renewed effort to locate the Boeing 777, which carried 239 people and disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, is being spearheaded by exploration firm Ocean Infinity. The search will cover a 15,000 sq km area in the southern Indian Ocean under a no-find-no-fee arrangement.

Minister Loke emphasized the importance of providing closure to the families affected by the tragedy and shared that the most recent data from experts, deemed credible, bolsters hopes of finding the wreckage. Previous searches led to debris washing ashore in Africa and the Indian Ocean but without definitive conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024