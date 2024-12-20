Malaysia Reopens MH370 Case: Ocean Infinity to Lead New Search

Malaysia has announced the resumption of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke. The decision comes over a decade after the aircraft vanished, resulting in one of aviation's most perplexing mysteries.

The renewed effort to locate the Boeing 777, which carried 239 people and disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, is being spearheaded by exploration firm Ocean Infinity. The search will cover a 15,000 sq km area in the southern Indian Ocean under a no-find-no-fee arrangement.

Minister Loke emphasized the importance of providing closure to the families affected by the tragedy and shared that the most recent data from experts, deemed credible, bolsters hopes of finding the wreckage. Previous searches led to debris washing ashore in Africa and the Indian Ocean but without definitive conclusions.

