Celebrating Decades of Glamour: Bombay and Delhi Times Mark 30th Milestone

Bombay Times and Delhi Times have launched their 30th anniversary celebrations with an impressive event that underscores their lasting influence on India's entertainment and lifestyle sectors. The festivities began with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiling a special tribute to the iconic lifestyle supplement at The Times of India office.

The celebrations feature a vibrant street carnival outside The Times of India building, running from December 19 to December 20. The carnival allows visitors to journey back through three decades of memorable moments, featuring vintage Bollywood posters, interactive entertainment, and celebrity appearances.

A special edition of both publications is set to release on December 21, taking readers on a nostalgic journey to the 1990s. This issue will highlight the evolution of lifestyle journalism, celebrating the remarkable stories and figures of the past 30 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)