Celebrating Decades of Glamour: Bombay and Delhi Times Mark 30th Milestone

Bombay Times and Delhi Times celebrate 30 years of shaping India's entertainment and lifestyle media. The festivities kicked off with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar unveiling a tribute. A street carnival and special issue take readers back to the era that defined the publications' journey from 1994 onwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:02 IST
30 Years of Bombay Times and Delhi Times. Image Credit: ANI
Bombay Times and Delhi Times have launched their 30th anniversary celebrations with an impressive event that underscores their lasting influence on India's entertainment and lifestyle sectors. The festivities began with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiling a special tribute to the iconic lifestyle supplement at The Times of India office.

The celebrations feature a vibrant street carnival outside The Times of India building, running from December 19 to December 20. The carnival allows visitors to journey back through three decades of memorable moments, featuring vintage Bollywood posters, interactive entertainment, and celebrity appearances.

A special edition of both publications is set to release on December 21, taking readers on a nostalgic journey to the 1990s. This issue will highlight the evolution of lifestyle journalism, celebrating the remarkable stories and figures of the past 30 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

