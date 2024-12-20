Sweden: EIB Provides €22.5M Loan to Chromafora to Combat PFAS Pollution

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €22.5 million to Chromafora, a Swedish cleantech company, to accelerate the development of technology aimed at removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” from water. This non-dilutive financing supports Chromafora’s mission to address a growing environmental threat that has plagued Europe’s water systems.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals that persist in the environment for an extremely long time, earning their "forever chemicals" nickname. These pollutants have been detected in water, soil, and food across Europe, posing serious environmental and public health risks. Long-term exposure to PFAS is linked to adverse health outcomes, including cancer, fertility problems, and developmental disorders, making the need for effective removal technologies urgent.

The EIB financing will help Chromafora expand its SELPAXT technology, an advanced water-treatment solution that combines filtration with proprietary chemical processes to eliminate PFAS, including the particularly challenging short-chain variants. Chromafora plans to deploy these innovative water-treatment units at industrial sites across Europe between 2024 and 2028.

Accelerating Deployment Across Europe

Chromafora's SELPAXT system is compact, container-based, and designed for rapid deployment, making it suitable for diverse industrial applications. The company’s initial deployments will focus on customers such as landfill operators in countries like Sweden and Belgium, where there is a high demand for treating wastewater contaminated with PFAS. The EIB loan will help scale up the company’s operations, facilitating expansion into additional European markets.

“The EIB loan is a significant validation of our technology and will enable us to accelerate our expansion across Europe,” said Johan Seijmer, CEO of Chromafora. “In addition to Sweden and Belgium, we are preparing to establish treatment units in other European countries where demand for PFAS removal is rising.”

Supporting the European Green Deal and Circular Economy

The financing agreement is part of the EIB's commitment to supporting clean-water technologies that improve environmental sustainability and public health. The loan also aligns with the European Union's InvestEU program, which helps to bridge funding gaps for innovative projects that contribute to the European Green Deal and the EU’s transition to a circular economy.

Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President, highlighted the significance of this investment: “This operation underscores our dedication to supporting clean-water technologies that benefit both the environment and public health. Chromafora’s innovation offers a much-needed solution to a critical challenge and contributes to Europe’s transition to sustainable water systems.”

Flexible Financing for Growth

The venture debt loan structure offers Chromafora flexibility by providing capital without diluting ownership, allowing the company to bridge its funding gap as it moves towards full commercialisation. Since its founding in 2010, Chromafora has made significant progress in developing its PFAS removal technology and is now poised to expand across Europe.

The EIB’s backing is also a step toward helping the company attract further investments needed to scale its solution to other markets and address PFAS contamination on a larger scale.

A Growing Environmental Imperative

PFAS contamination is a pressing issue for Europe’s water systems, with millions of people potentially exposed to harmful chemicals through their water supply. With many countries strengthening their water quality laws and tightening pollution control regulations, technologies like SELPAXT offer a crucial opportunity to mitigate the risks associated with forever chemicals and safeguard public health and ecosystems.

This collaboration between Chromafora and the EIB is a key part of the broader movement to tackle environmental challenges and promote the development of sustainable solutions in line with European climate and sustainability goals. As demand for PFAS treatment solutions grows, Chromafora’s expansion could play an important role in Europe’s battle against pollution and environmental degradation.