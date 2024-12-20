Left Menu

Prestige: 75 Years of Kitchen Innovation and Excellence

TTK Prestige celebrates 75 years of innovation, leading the kitchen appliance market with trusted products. From pressure cookers to advanced cooktops, Prestige has consistently met consumer needs and expanded globally. The brand's continual investment in safety, efficiency, and design underscores its commitment to enriching cooking experiences.

Prestige: 75 Years of Kitchen Innovation and Excellence
Prestige, a symbolic name in kitchen appliances, is marking its 75th year of revolutionary service. Known for transforming the culinary experiences of homemakers nationwide, Prestige stands as a leading brand with an extensive lineup including pressure cookers, gas stoves, and induction cooktops.

From humble beginnings, the brand has undergone impressive growth, introducing a diverse range of products like mixer grinders and innovative Tri-ply cookware designed with consumer convenience in mind. Significant milestones include the launch of outer lid aluminum pressure cookers in 1959 and the introduction of the Svachh range in 2019.

Prestige's path of innovation is matched with an array of prestigious awards, solidifying its status as an industry pioneer. The company maintains a robust offline and online presence, with products distributed across thousands of retail outlets, ensuring wide accessibility. Prestige honors its commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

