Philippines Honors Pope Francis: A Nation in Mourning
The Philippines has entered a period of national mourning for Pope Francis, who died at 88. Flags on state buildings are at half-mast as the nation honors a leader beloved for his compassion and advocacy for the marginalized. Memorials across the country reflect his significant impact on Filipinos.
The Philippines began mourning Pope Francis on Wednesday, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr instructing that flags across the nation fly at half-mast in respect. Pope Francis passed away on Monday at 88, following a stroke and cardiac arrest, marking the end of a dramatic papacy.
In a presidential proclamation, Marcos expressed the deep sadness felt by the people, associating the late pontiff with compassion, peace, justice, and human dignity. Pope Francis, a beloved figure for the Philippines' predominantly Catholic population, garnered significant attention during his 2015 visit.
Following his death, Masses have been orchestrated in his memory. In Manila, worshippers, including former volunteers from Francis' visit, gathered, some wearing shirts adorned with his image, reflecting on the blessings of his leadership and presence.
