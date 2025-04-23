Karnataka's Road Rage Saga: Government Stands Firm
A road rage incident in Karnataka involving an IAF officer and a local motorist has garnered attention. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured support for Kannadigas. The motorist faces charges while the officer alleges assault. Both parties have accused each other, leading to legal proceedings.
A road rage incident in Karnataka between an Indian Air Force officer and a local motorist has escalated, drawing comments from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The officer faced assault allegations, while the motorist, Vikas Kumar, was arrested but later released on bail. The state government expressed support for its citizens.
Legal proceedings continue with both parties leveling accusations and posting contradictory videos online, raising public interest in the matter.
