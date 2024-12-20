Haldiram's Bold Move: New Manufacturing Unit in Bihar Set to Boost Local Economy

Haldiram Snacks, a major entity in the packaged food sector, plans to pour Rs 300 crore into a new manufacturing plant in Bihar. This strategic move was confirmed by a company official during a recent announcement.

The company, known for its sweets, namkeen, and other snack items, signed an MoU with the Bihar government, according to Vice President Sanjay Singhania, during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 summit.

The new facility, to be constructed on 12 acres in Sikanderpur, Bihta, will focus on sweets and snacks manufacturing, slated to become operational by mid-2027, adding significant momentum to the state's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)