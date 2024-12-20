Shree Cement's Bold Rs 800 Crore Investment in Bihar
Rajasthan-based Shree Cement will invest Rs 800 crore in Bihar to set up a 2 million tonne annual capacity plant in North-East Bihar. The MoU was signed at the Bihar Business Connect 2024. Shree Cement is among the top five cement producers in India.
In a strategic move, Shree Cement, a major player in the Indian cement industry, is set to invest Rs 800 crore in Bihar. This announcement was made by the company's Chairman, H M Bangur, on Friday.
The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bihar government to establish a new cement plant with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes in North-East Bihar. This development took place during the Bihar Business Connect 2024, a global investors summit.
Shree Cement, known for its prominent brands like Roofon and Bangur Cement, currently holds an impressive installed capacity of 46.9 MTPA in India and 50.9 MTPA globally. The company continues to expand with ongoing projects across various states including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
