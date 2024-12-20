Malaysia Revives MH370 Search with Fresh Hopes

Malaysia is set to resume its search for the elusive Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a decade after it vanished from radar, marking one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed this development at a press conference on Friday, emphasizing the government's commitment to the families of the 239 passengers and crew on board.

The flight, a Boeing 777, disappeared in March 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite a massive multinational search, much remains unexplained. This renewed search effort, spurred by exploration firm Ocean Infinity, will focus on a new area in the southern Indian Ocean, spanning 15,000 square kilometers.

The contract with Ocean Infinity operates under a no-find, no-fee arrangement, offering $70 million if significant wreckage is found. The Malaysian government is hopeful, citing credible new data for this endeavor. Relatives, including Jiang Hui who lost his mother, have advocated for transparency and engagement from multiple stakeholders in the ongoing search.

