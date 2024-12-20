Left Menu

Malaysia Revives MH370 Search with Fresh Hopes

Malaysia has announced the resumption of the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, ten years after its disappearance. The exploration will be conducted by Ocean Infinity under a no-find-no-fee contract potentially worth $70 million if successful. Families hope for closure while new data offers credible hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:26 IST
Malaysia is set to resume its search for the elusive Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a decade after it vanished from radar, marking one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed this development at a press conference on Friday, emphasizing the government's commitment to the families of the 239 passengers and crew on board.

The flight, a Boeing 777, disappeared in March 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite a massive multinational search, much remains unexplained. This renewed search effort, spurred by exploration firm Ocean Infinity, will focus on a new area in the southern Indian Ocean, spanning 15,000 square kilometers.

The contract with Ocean Infinity operates under a no-find, no-fee arrangement, offering $70 million if significant wreckage is found. The Malaysian government is hopeful, citing credible new data for this endeavor. Relatives, including Jiang Hui who lost his mother, have advocated for transparency and engagement from multiple stakeholders in the ongoing search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

