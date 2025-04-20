Left Menu

LPG Distributors Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Commission

The LPG Distributors Association has threatened an indefinite countrywide strike unless their demands, including a higher commission, are met within three months. A proposal was approved at a national convention in Bhopal, demanding the commission increase and addressing forced distribution of non-domestic cylinders.

The LPG Distributors Association announced a potential indefinite countrywide strike through a statement released on Sunday. Their demands, primarily revolving around a higher commission, need to be met within the next three months to avoid the strike.

During a national convention in Bhopal on Saturday, members approved a proposal outlining key demands. Association president BS Sharma emphasized in a press release the low commission rates which do not cover operational costs. They have already communicated these concerns to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

Additionally, the association's letter to the Union government demands the commission on LPG distribution be raised to at least Rs 150. The letter also highlights issues such as the forced dispatch of non-domestic cylinders, contradicting legal provisions, and challenges with the distribution of Ujjwala Scheme LPG cylinders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

