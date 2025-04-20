Sunny Deol Promises Thrilling Sequel with 'Jaat 2'

Renowned actor Sunny Deol expressed gratitude to fans for the overwhelming response to his recent action film, 'Jaat', which debuted in theaters on April 10. The movie has already amassed over Rs 89 crores at the global box office.

Fans eagerly await the sequel, as Deol assured them that 'Jaat 2' will surpass expectations. In an Instagram video, he mentioned he will soon start filming for 'Border 2', reflecting his continuous momentum in the industry.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' features a star-studded cast, including Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra. With its production under Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, anticipation surrounding these cinematic projects intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)