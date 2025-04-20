Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Ambitious Road and Rail Projects in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Herbert Bandha Four-Lane Road project in Gorakhpur, approving Rs 700 crore worth of projects to enhance connectivity. The initiative promises improved road and rail systems, benefiting both commuters and freight, with new four-lane roads and a railway overbridge planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:13 IST
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Ambitious Road and Rail Projects in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at inspection site (Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Herbert Bandha Four-Lane Road project in Gorakhpur, greenlighting infrastructure undertakings worth over Rs 700 crore. These projects aim at boosting connectivity in the region, promising enhanced accessibility for both commuters and freight transport.

During the inspection event, CM Adityanath emphasized that the improved road network from Herbert Bandha to Mahesara via Domingarh and Madhopur would greatly benefit the area's transit system. The initiative includes the construction of a four-lane road extending from Transport Nagar to Domingarh, culminating in a new railway overbridge.

The planned infrastructure will span approximately 14 kilometers, with significant investments directed toward a robust four-lane roadway and overbridge. These developments are set to fortify transportation links and streamline movement within and around Gorakhpur, marking a pivotal step in regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025