Yogi Adityanath Unveils Ambitious Road and Rail Projects in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Herbert Bandha Four-Lane Road project in Gorakhpur, approving Rs 700 crore worth of projects to enhance connectivity. The initiative promises improved road and rail systems, benefiting both commuters and freight, with new four-lane roads and a railway overbridge planned.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Herbert Bandha Four-Lane Road project in Gorakhpur, greenlighting infrastructure undertakings worth over Rs 700 crore. These projects aim at boosting connectivity in the region, promising enhanced accessibility for both commuters and freight transport.
During the inspection event, CM Adityanath emphasized that the improved road network from Herbert Bandha to Mahesara via Domingarh and Madhopur would greatly benefit the area's transit system. The initiative includes the construction of a four-lane road extending from Transport Nagar to Domingarh, culminating in a new railway overbridge.
The planned infrastructure will span approximately 14 kilometers, with significant investments directed toward a robust four-lane roadway and overbridge. These developments are set to fortify transportation links and streamline movement within and around Gorakhpur, marking a pivotal step in regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
