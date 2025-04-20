Sonu's Capture: A 600-Kilometre Chase to Justice
Sonu, a proclaimed offender wanted for a brutal murder, was apprehended after a 600-kilometre chase across multiple states. The crime involved abduction, murder, and decapitation. Released on bail in 2020, Sonu evaded law enforcement until his arrest in Panipat. Further investigation is underway.
In a dramatic pursuit that stretched across multiple states, a proclaimed offender named Sonu was finally captured by the Delhi Police after a 600-kilometre chase. Sonu, also known as Manoj, was arrested in Panipat, Haryana on Saturday according to an official police statement.
The arrest concludes an over-four-year-long search for Sonu, implicated in the grisly murder of a youth named Anil in 2016. The crime shocked the community, as Sonu, along with his accomplices, not only killed but also decapitated Anil in Delhi's Kanjhawala area.
Following a temporary bail in 2020 granted for his father's medical needs, Sonu jumped bail and managed to elude authorities until his arrest. He has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder and criminal conspiracy, and is now held in custody awaiting further proceedings.
