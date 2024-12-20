Market Tumbles Amid Government Shutdown Fears and Fed Policy Predictions

Investors faced a turbulent Friday as U.S. stock index futures plummeted in reaction to looming government shutdown risks and anticipated interest rate changes ahead of a vital inflation report.

With Congress unable to reach a consensus on President-elect Donald Trump's spending bill, the prospect of a shutdown casts uncertainty, potentially affecting holiday travel plans. Economic strategies, including Trump's tariff proposals, tax cuts, and deregulation, led the Federal Reserve to elevate its inflation forecast for 2025 and reassess rate cut projections, contributing to this week's Wall Street volatility.

As discussions continue, analysts from Wells Fargo indicate limited economic or market repercussions from any potential shutdown. Meanwhile, investor attention focuses on the imminent Commerce Department PCE report for clearer inflation insights. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq show significant declines, reflecting continued market anxiety against the backdrop of international trade tensions initiated by Trump and fluctuating corporate fortunes.

