Political Firestorm Over Aravalli: BJP Targets Congress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress party over their past actions related to the Aravalli range. He highlighted illegal mining protests and assured BJP's commitment to protecting the hills. Sharma accused Congress of misleading the public and stressed the need for action rather than words.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:11 IST
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Tuesday, focusing on their previous policies regarding the Aravalli range.
Sharma urged former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reassess the historical decisions from 2002 to 2010, as he defended his own party's stance on environmental issues.
Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Sharma recalled the 551-day protest led by saints against illegal mining during Congress rule, affirming that under his leadership, the Aravalli hills would remain untouchable.
