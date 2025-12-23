Political Firestorm Over Aravalli: BJP Targets Congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Tuesday, focusing on their previous policies regarding the Aravalli range.

Sharma urged former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reassess the historical decisions from 2002 to 2010, as he defended his own party's stance on environmental issues.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Sharma recalled the 551-day protest led by saints against illegal mining during Congress rule, affirming that under his leadership, the Aravalli hills would remain untouchable.

(With inputs from agencies.)