Left Menu

Political Firestorm Over Aravalli: BJP Targets Congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress party over their past actions related to the Aravalli range. He highlighted illegal mining protests and assured BJP's commitment to protecting the hills. Sharma accused Congress of misleading the public and stressed the need for action rather than words.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:11 IST
Political Firestorm Over Aravalli: BJP Targets Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a strong critique against the Congress party on Tuesday, focusing on their previous policies regarding the Aravalli range.

Sharma urged former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reassess the historical decisions from 2002 to 2010, as he defended his own party's stance on environmental issues.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Sharma recalled the 551-day protest led by saints against illegal mining during Congress rule, affirming that under his leadership, the Aravalli hills would remain untouchable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025