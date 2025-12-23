Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Deadline for Farmer Registration Under MSP Scheme

The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for farmers to register online for paddy and coarse cereals procurement under MSP till December 31, 2025, due to technical and documentation issues. This move aims to benefit a large number of farmers across the state.

The Maharashtra government has announced an extension for the online registration of farmers seeking to sell paddy and coarse cereals under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme. The deadline is now set for December 31, 2025.

This extension, confirmed by the state's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department, comes in response to repeated requests from various agricultural bodies and agencies. These entities cited technical glitches and document preparation delays that prevented many farmers from meeting the initial deadline.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has approved this extension, underscoring the necessity of online registration for all farmers wishing to transact with the government under the MSP scheme. The policy change is expected to assist a significant number of cultivators of paddy and coarse cereals like maize, jowar, and ragi across Maharashtra.

