Tesla's Tire Trouble: Massive Recall Alert
Tesla is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring system's warning light. The recall affects certain 2024 Cybertruck, Model 3 (2017-2025), and Model Y (2020-2025) vehicles. A free software update will be provided to rectify the problem.
- Country:
- United States
Tesla has announced a recall of almost 700,000 vehicles over concerns related to the tire pressure monitoring system's warning light. This issue could potentially increase the risk of a crash, as the warning light may not stay illuminated between drive cycles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects certain 2024 Cybertruck, as well as Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2025 and 2020 and 2025, respectively.
The automaker, led by Elon Musk, is offering a free software update to solve the issue. Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters by February 15, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- vehicle
- recall
- tire pressure
- warning light
- Cybertruck
- Model 3
- Model Y
- Elon Musk
- software update