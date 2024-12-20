Tesla's Tire Trouble: Massive Recall Alert

Tesla has announced a recall of almost 700,000 vehicles over concerns related to the tire pressure monitoring system's warning light. This issue could potentially increase the risk of a crash, as the warning light may not stay illuminated between drive cycles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects certain 2024 Cybertruck, as well as Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2025 and 2020 and 2025, respectively.

The automaker, led by Elon Musk, is offering a free software update to solve the issue. Owners of the affected vehicles will receive notification letters by February 15, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)