Maharashtra Cop Dismissed Amid Murder Contract Allegations

The Maharashtra government has dismissed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse, who claimed he was offered a contract to eliminate a key suspect in a murder case, officials disclosed on Friday.

Following his termination, the Shivaji Nagar police in Beed apprehended Kalse on charges filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as confirmed by an official.

The decision to dismiss Kalse, already under suspension, was enacted under Article 311, allowing the government to remove any employee without an inquiry. Kalse alleged he was offered money to murder Walmik Karad, central to the case involving sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Deshmukh's death reportedly stemmed from efforts to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm. Several suspect arrests have been made under the MCOCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)