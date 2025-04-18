Left Menu

Maharashtra Cop Dismissed Amid Murder Contract Allegations

Police sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse has been dismissed by the Maharashtra government following his claims of being offered a contract to kill a key murder suspect. Kalse faces charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, with allegations surrounding a sarpanch's murder and controversial social media posts.

Updated: 18-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has dismissed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kalse, who claimed he was offered a contract to eliminate a key suspect in a murder case, officials disclosed on Friday.

Following his termination, the Shivaji Nagar police in Beed apprehended Kalse on charges filed under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as confirmed by an official.

The decision to dismiss Kalse, already under suspension, was enacted under Article 311, allowing the government to remove any employee without an inquiry. Kalse alleged he was offered money to murder Walmik Karad, central to the case involving sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Deshmukh's death reportedly stemmed from efforts to halt an extortion attempt on an energy firm. Several suspect arrests have been made under the MCOCA.

