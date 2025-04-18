Crackdown on Unlicensed Healthcare Facilities in Sambhal
The health department, led by Chief Medical Officer Tarun Kumar Pathak, has initiated a crackdown on unqualified medical practitioners and illegal healthcare facilities in Sambhal. Over the past week, 70 illegal hospitals and clinics were shut down, and FIRs filed against more than 50 individuals operating without proper registration.
The health department has ramped up efforts to clamp down on unlicensed medical entities in Sambhal, according to Chief Medical Officer Tarun Kumar Pathak. In the past week alone, the department identified and shut down 70 illegal hospitals and clinics.
A campaign that spanned across Sambhal, Gunnaur, and Chandausi focused on hunting down unregistered healthcare facilities. Pathak confirmed that FIRs have been lodged against over 50 individuals linked to these illegal operations.
Officials announced that nodal officers have been appointed in three sectors of the district to sustain the momentum. Pathak assures that the campaign targeting quacks and illegal institutions will persist in the days to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)
