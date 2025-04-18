Left Menu

BJP Protests Demand Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Amid National Herald Allegations

The BJP staged a protest near the Congress headquarters, demanding Rahul Gandhi's resignation over alleged corruption in the National Herald case. The BJP accused Congress of misappropriating public funds, while Congress dismissed the charges as vendetta politics. Tensions rose as BJP activists clashed with the police.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration near the Congress' Akbar Road headquarters on Friday, fervently accusing the Congress of misappropriating public funds in the National Herald case and demanding the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Spearheaded by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha gathered in protest at Man Singh Road. However, their advance was halted by the police. The protestors vocally condemned the Congress and insisted on Rahul Gandhi's resignation due to his alleged involvement in corruption.

Sachdeva claimed the case centers around an undervalued property transaction and criticized Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who have been charged by the Enforcement Directorate with money laundering. The Congress counters, describing the actions as politically motivated with the intent of a "state-sponsored crime masquerading as the rule of law."

(With inputs from agencies.)

