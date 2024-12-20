Sterling's Struggles: Divided BoE and Resilient Fed Shake Currency Markets

Sterling maintained its position against the dollar on Friday, but it appears poised to conclude the week on a down note. This comes after facing strain from discordant views of Bank of England policymakers and a U.S. Federal Reserve that's proving reluctant to cut interest rates.

The pound remained flat at $1.2500, having dipped to a one-month low of $1.2475 earlier in the day. It's on track for a 0.8% weekly decline, marking its second consecutive week of losses against the dollar.

On Thursday, the Bank of England chose to keep its main interest rate at 4.75%, although its policymakers are increasingly divided regarding necessary rate cuts to address a slowing economy. A surprising turn of events saw three of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members vote for a 0.25% rate cut, casting doubt on sterling's strength and providing some relief to Britain's struggling government bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)