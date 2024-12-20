Left Menu

Sterling's Struggles: Divided BoE and Resilient Fed Shake Currency Markets

Sterling faced a challenging week against the dollar, pressured by divided Bank of England policy views and a steadfast U.S. Federal Reserve. Although holding stable at $1.2500, the pound is set for a 0.8% weekly loss. Market projections anticipate rate cuts amid mixed economic signals from the UK and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:27 IST
Sterling's Struggles: Divided BoE and Resilient Fed Shake Currency Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling maintained its position against the dollar on Friday, but it appears poised to conclude the week on a down note. This comes after facing strain from discordant views of Bank of England policymakers and a U.S. Federal Reserve that's proving reluctant to cut interest rates.

The pound remained flat at $1.2500, having dipped to a one-month low of $1.2475 earlier in the day. It's on track for a 0.8% weekly decline, marking its second consecutive week of losses against the dollar.

On Thursday, the Bank of England chose to keep its main interest rate at 4.75%, although its policymakers are increasingly divided regarding necessary rate cuts to address a slowing economy. A surprising turn of events saw three of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members vote for a 0.25% rate cut, casting doubt on sterling's strength and providing some relief to Britain's struggling government bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024