Sri Lanka and China Strengthen Ties for Belt and Road Initiative

Sri Lanka and China have reiterated their dedication to progressing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with a focus on high-quality development, according to recent reports.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, along with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, met with Qin Boyong, Vice-Chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), highlighting Sri Lanka's gratitude for China's support in economic and social advancements.

The discussions highlighted Sri Lanka's intention to adhere to the one-China policy and pursue deeper cooperation in various sectors, amidst India's criticisms and reservations about the BRI's global projects.

