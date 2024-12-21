Left Menu

India's Industries Thrive in 2024, Set Ambitious Goals for 2025

In 2024, Indian industries across various sectors showcased resilience and innovation, achieving notable milestones. Leaders like Rizwan Sajan of Danube Group and Ajay Chaudhary of Ace Group have set bold visions for 2025, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity to drive growth and transformation across the real estate and other sectors.

Updated: 21-12-2024 13:50 IST
India's Industries Thrive in 2024, Set Ambitious Goals for 2025
  Country:
  • India

The year 2024 was transformative for Indian industries, highlighting resilience and adaptability across key sectors, including real estate, education, and manufacturing. Emphasizing innovation and sustainability, companies achieved remarkable milestones while laying strong foundations for future growth.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder of Danube Group, and Ajay Chaudhary of Ace Group reflected on 2024, noting unprecedented attention from Indian buyers. They anticipate significant growth in 2025, focusing on innovative solutions and customer-centric approaches to drive the real estate sector forward.

Meanwhile, education saw enhancements in holistic development, green manufacturing gained momentum, and tech solutions defined industry progress. As these industries look towards 2025, they aim to integrate cutting-edge technologies, emphasizing sustainable and transformative growth for India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

