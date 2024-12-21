Left Menu

India Leaps Ahead: Rising 11 Places in Global Tech Readiness Ranking

India has climbed to the 49th position in the Network Readiness Index 2024, up 11 places from last year. This rise showcases India's advancements in technology and innovation, emphasizing the role of digital infrastructure and research in improving governance and citizen engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward, India has secured the 49th position in the Network Readiness Index 2024, marking an improvement of 11 places from its previous rank. The Network Readiness Index, published by the Portulans Institute based in Washington DC, evaluates countries on their use of technology for governance, citizen engagement, and overall impact.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through a social media post, highlighted this accomplishment, noting India's climb from the 60th position last year when it scored 49.93. This year, the country's improved score of 53.63 underscores its ongoing commitment to advancing technology, research, and digital infrastructure.

Key areas contributing to this progress include India's strides in artificial intelligence, mobile networks, and broadband, which have been pivotal in shaping the nation's global technological footprint. The ministry emphasized India's dual approach of harnessing technology both for global research and domestic ease of living, further cementing its status as a leader in tech adoption and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

