UAE Emerges as Global Leader in AI and Digital Infrastructure

In 2025, the United Arab Emirates solidified its position as a global digital infrastructure hub, achieving a 97% AI tool utilization rate in government. The UAE launched notable projects such as the UAE-US AI Campus, the Stargate Project, and a partnership for AI development, drawing over AED543 billion in investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:50 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates secured its stature as a global leader in digital infrastructure by 2025, with government entities achieving a remarkable 97% efficacy in AI tool usage. Over 450,000 programmers in the country contributed to this digital boom.

In a landmark move, the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi emerged as a pivotal hub, powered by a blend of nuclear, solar, and gas energy. Meanwhile, the Stargate UAE project marked a strategic advance, slated for a 2026 rollout with international collaborations.

Investments soared as UAE-based MGX teamed up with global leaders for a $100 billion AI infrastructure initiative. The UAE committed significantly to international development at the G20 summit, earmarking $1 billion for AI projects in Africa, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

