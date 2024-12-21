Left Menu

Special Trains Bring Festive Joy to Kerala

The Indian Railways announced special train services for Kerala to accommodate the Christmas rush and Sabarimala pilgrimage travel. A total of 149 and 416 special trains have been scheduled for Christmas and the pilgrimage respectively, ensuring smooth travel during these peak seasons.

Union Minister George Kurian expressed gratitude towards Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving special train services to support Christmas celebrations and the Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala.

The Ministry of Railways has announced the launch of 10 special trains to address the increased demand for travel to and from Kerala during the Christmas season. Additionally, 416 special train trips have been planned specifically for Sabarimala pilgrims, according to a government press release issued on Saturday.

This initiative reflects effective governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, catering to the logistical needs during festive seasons. In total, 149 special trips will occur across several Railway Zones nationwide to accommodate holiday travel.

