Police Officers Accused in Shocking Farmer Abduction Case

Three police officers, including the in-charge of the Fatehganj police post, have been booked and suspended for allegedly kidnapping a farmer for ransom, as per official reports released on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, confirmed the filing of an FIR against Sub-Inspector Balveer Singh and constables Mohit Chaudhary and Himanshu on multiple charges including kidnapping, threatening, and extortion. The SSP announced their immediate suspension and ordered a departmental investigation into the matter.

Reports say the officers forcibly entered the house of farmer Balveer in Bhitora village, kidnapped him, and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, falsely accusing him of drug smuggling. After being informed by Balveer's family, police launched an investigation and secured his release, while the accused remain at large.

