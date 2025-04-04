Left Menu

Police Officers Accused in Shocking Farmer Abduction Case

In a shocking turn of events, police officers in Fatehganj have been accused of abducting a farmer for ransom. The officers allegedly kidnapped Balveer from his home, demanding a hefty ransom from his family under false accusations. The officers are suspended and currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:39 IST
Police Officers Accused in Shocking Farmer Abduction Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three police officers, including the in-charge of the Fatehganj police post, have been booked and suspended for allegedly kidnapping a farmer for ransom, as per official reports released on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, confirmed the filing of an FIR against Sub-Inspector Balveer Singh and constables Mohit Chaudhary and Himanshu on multiple charges including kidnapping, threatening, and extortion. The SSP announced their immediate suspension and ordered a departmental investigation into the matter.

Reports say the officers forcibly entered the house of farmer Balveer in Bhitora village, kidnapped him, and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, falsely accusing him of drug smuggling. After being informed by Balveer's family, police launched an investigation and secured his release, while the accused remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025