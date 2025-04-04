Police Officers Accused in Shocking Farmer Abduction Case
In a shocking turn of events, police officers in Fatehganj have been accused of abducting a farmer for ransom. The officers allegedly kidnapped Balveer from his home, demanding a hefty ransom from his family under false accusations. The officers are suspended and currently on the run.
Three police officers, including the in-charge of the Fatehganj police post, have been booked and suspended for allegedly kidnapping a farmer for ransom, as per official reports released on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, confirmed the filing of an FIR against Sub-Inspector Balveer Singh and constables Mohit Chaudhary and Himanshu on multiple charges including kidnapping, threatening, and extortion. The SSP announced their immediate suspension and ordered a departmental investigation into the matter.
Reports say the officers forcibly entered the house of farmer Balveer in Bhitora village, kidnapped him, and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh, falsely accusing him of drug smuggling. After being informed by Balveer's family, police launched an investigation and secured his release, while the accused remain at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
