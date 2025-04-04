Left Menu

EU-India Climate Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties for a Sustainable Future

European Climate Envoys from Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, and the EEAS concluded a visit to India, reaffirming the EU's partnership in India's green transition. Discussions with Indian officials focused on clean trade and investment, enhancing climate diplomacy, and solidifying strategic cooperation towards sustainable development.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Friday, European Climate Envoys from Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, and the European External Action Service concluded a three-day visit to India, confirming the EU's steadfast partnership in the country's green transition. Their discussions focused on strengthening India-EU cooperation on climate diplomacy and clean trade and investment.

The envoys appreciated India's willingness for deeper engagement, demonstrated by productive meetings with high-level Indian officials, including those from the Prime Minister's Office and several key ministries. Concrete steps towards expanding cooperation in green technologies, such as electric vehicles and hydrogen, were deliberated.

The visit underscored the EU's commitment to reinforcing ties with India on environmental sustainability. As strategic partners, both entities aim to enhance bilateral ties and contribute to global climate diplomacy, promoting sustainable growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

