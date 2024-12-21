Kolkata Airport Set to Soar: Major Expansion Plans Unveiled

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is on the brink of transformation, as Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu unveiled expansive plans to increase connectivity. During the airport's centenary celebrations, he pledged the launch of flights to 100 global destinations, aiming to revive Kolkata as a global aviation hub.

The current international flight routes from Kolkata are limited, but with plans to extend operations further, both the international and domestic destinations are set to soar. The minister declared the airport would soon handle over 100 flights daily, as the number of aircraft operations is projected to rise from 264 to 400.

Adding to the ambitious blueprint, a new terminal is slated for completion by November 2025, and a budget-friendly 'Uran Café' is set to debut. Emphasizing regional growth, the minister also committed to enhancing infrastructure at other airports in Bengal, promising an era of economic revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)